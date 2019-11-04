<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has forwarded 20 list of Commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly.

In a letter read by Speaker Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, Ganduje requested the House to screen and approve the nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

The nominees are:

1. Mohammad Garba.

2. Murtala sule Garo.

3. Engineer Magaji Da’u

4. Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye.

5. Musa ilyasu Kwankwaso.

6. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

7. Nura Mohammad Dankade

8. Dr Aminu Tsanyawa

9. Sadiq Aminu Wali.

10. Mohammad Tahir Adamu

11. Mukhtar ishaq Yakasai

12. Mohammad Baffa Takai

13. Ahmed Rabiu

14. Mahmud Baffa Dansantsi

15. Dr Zahrau Muhammad Umar

16. Shehu Naallah Kura

17. Kabiru Ado lakwaya

18. Lawan Abdulahi Musa

19. Ibrahim Mukhtar

20. Mohammad Sanusi kiru.

Speaking shortly after reading the letter on the floor of the House, Gafasa invited the nominees for screening on Tuesday.

Six former commissioners made the list while 14 new ones were nominated to form new cabinet.

This appointment of the nominees is coming five months after inauguration of Ganduje and affirmation of his victory by Kano Tribunal.