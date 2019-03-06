



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has challenged Rabiu Kwankwaso, his predecessor, to present his engineering certificate.

According to Abba Anwar, Ganduje’s chief press secretary, the governor spoke on Wednesday during the official inauguration of the committee for the payment of scholarship allowances to internal students.

He also alleged that Kwankwaso failed his common entrance examination.

“Where did he attend engineering course and graduate from? This is somebody who failed his Common Entrance examination during his primary school days,” Ganduje reportedly said.

“It was because Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso failed his exams then, that he was sent to Craft School. It was known to all that, in those days, those who failed, sometimes woefully, in their primary education, were sent to such Craft schools.”

Ganduje also accused Kwankwaso of destroying education in the state.

He said when he first came to power, together with Hafiz Abubakar as his deputy in 2015, “Kwankwaso ignorantly blamed us for negligence in handling education sector in the state.”

He said, instead, Kwankwaso’s failure in managing education during his tenure, stemmed out from his alleged inability “to comprehend that education policies need plans.”

Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano between 1999 and 2003 and 2011 and 2015, with Ganduje serving as his deputy for both terms.

Both men fell apart shortly after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso in 2015

“We are doing this, simply because he is too proud. But which wise approach does he have when his education is shallow?” he asked.

“Just imagine, a person who failed his primary school examination and only managed to attend Craft school, will now come out boldly and accuse a professor and a PhD holder that they didn’t know how to best handle education. Is this not deception and ignorance?

“When Kwankwaso was sending students abroad, he didn’t bother to do an excellent planning for it.

“Most states from Nigeria that sent their students then, withdrew them because of how the dollar skyrocketed. But in our own case, I said we would not withdraw a single student, but instead we continued paying with tears. As at now, many of them have graduated.”

According to the governor, Kwankwaso’s administration left behind debt running into billions of naira as outstanding fees of the students.