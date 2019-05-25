<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of 36 permanent secretaries in an acting capacity.

In the new appointment, 24 directors percieved to be loyal to the Ganduje’s administration made the list of the new acting permanent secretaries.

Recently, 33 former senior secretaries were relieved of their appointment,in which 12 made their return in the fresh appointment after scaling through the rigorous screening exercise.

Ten women, nine of whom were promoted from directorate cadre, were on the list.

160 applicants, including the relieved permanent secretaries and substantive directors on level 16, applied for the 33 slots. Three additional offices of the permanent secretaries created.

A statement signed by the head of civil service, Alhaji Mohammad Auwal Naiya, directed all the acting permanent secretaries to report to government house for administrative brief.

Ganduje sacked 33 permanent secretaries two weeks ago following alleged involvement of the senior civil servants in partisan politics.