<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has described the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as a product of rigged election.

Abba-Yusuf said this in a terse statement issued, on Wednesday by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

The terse statement read: “The incumbent governor and APC candidate, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a product of rigged election.

“Ganduje’s conscience must have been on vacation for celebrating what happened on 23rd of March, 2019 as legitimate election.

“The election was characterized by open vote buying, voter intimidation, harassment and flagrant abuse of human rights among others.”

Recall that the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Halima Shamaki had on Tuesday ordered INEC to allow PDP to inspect the election materials conducted for governorship election in the state.

Abba Kabiru-Yusuf is challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 23 supplementary election in Kano State