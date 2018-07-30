Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said on Monday that he had no knowledge of what happened at the state’s assembly not until he was informed via telephone calls by top members of his party that the speaker of the house, Rt Honorable Ata has been removed by members of the house.

Ganduje who described the episode as an internal democracy said that, such development is good for any progressive democracy.

The Governor made the assertion at the kano state government House when the new speaker, Honorable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and his principal officers paid a courtesy visit during which they pledged their loyalty to him.

They further reaffirmed their unflinching support for his administration and reelection bid.

According Ganduje, “I was not aware of what was going on at the state assembly; I was informed by top members of our great party that the speaker of the house has been impeached by the members of the house.

“As you know, there has been, and they would be different interpretations to what has happened, but one thing is certain, that is, we in Kano believe in internal democracy”

“I urge you to embrace all those whom have lost their seats and ensure that there are no factions within the assembly members.

“I welcome you to the state government House, your house, and I want to reassure you that there shall be synergy between the state government and the assembly for the greater development of the state”

“For eight years I was the deputy governor, and we have been together with virtually all of you for the past sixteen years, so am familiar with the antics of the assembly and issues of internal democracy”

“I’m happy to hear that you are solidly behind the party in the state, National level and the president particularly at this moment of trial”

In his remarks, the Speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, expressed their loyalty to the Ganduje’s administration and reaffirmed that, the assembly members would continue to work with the Governor for the peace and progress of the state.

Rurum assures the Governor that, there shall be no defection by members of the house as efforts are been made to win over the six Kwankwansiyya loyalists to their fold.

He further reiterated their loyalty and support for the Ganduje’s second term ambition as well as that of the president Muhammadu Buhari and also pledge their loyalty to APC and its National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole.