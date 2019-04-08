<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as bad loser in elections.

The governor, however, said he is ready to meet the party at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He spoke with State House correspondents at the weekend after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said that there was jubilation in Kano State when he was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after the Supplementary elections.

The whole state, he noted, has also been peaceful since his victory.

He assured that his second tenure will favour the people.

He said, “I came to consult with the Chief of Staff that Kano is peaceful, people are jubilating and I am happy to inform him that everything is normal.”

Speaking on the petition by the PDP to challenge his victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal, he said that it was common for the PDP to go to tribunal.

“Well we are waiting for them; we know that they are not good losers anyway. So, it is common to go to the tribunal, we are ready to meet them because the first election they committed a lot of fraud, a lot of irregularities and the Supplementary election was fair and free.

“It was carried out in 28 local government areas, they didn’t win a single local government out of the 28, so that is paining them a lot. So we are ready to go to the tribunal.”

On his blue print in the next four years, he said, “The next four years is going to be a very interesting four years because we are going to consolidate on what we have achieved so far.

“In particular we see what we can do in order to make education is free, affordable and also to ensure that girl education is being given prominence.

“Of course, agriculture is another issue that we must take the state to another level. So far we have done a lot and the production of rice is now we feed ourselves. We are happy Mr. President has stopped the importation of rice into the country and farmers are very happy.

“What is existing now is agric mechanisation; we can see what we can do so that our farmers can achieve maximum production with ease.”

On how reassuring his second term will be in terms of holding unto his promises to the people of Kano state, he said that he was taking the state to the next level.

He said, “Our first term is very successful, if you go to Kano you will see how we have changed the face of Kano and in terms of youths empowerment we have also done very well we have even built multi billion naira ultra-modern skill acquisition centre in Kano.

“Very soon, Mr. President will go and commission it. So as I told you that we are taking Kano State in the next four years to next level,” he stated.