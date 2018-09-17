Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sent the name of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, to the state Assembly as his Deputy Governor nominees.

Ganduje is seeking the approval of the state Assembly for the appointment of Gawuna as his Deputy following the resignation of his former Deputy, Prof Hafiz Abubakar.

The Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, announced this at plenary while reading the letter sent to the House by the governor on Monday.

After reading the letter, the speaker asked the House if the nominees could be invited for screening in which the House unanimously agreed to invite the Deputy Governor nominees.

The speaker then requested the deputy governor nominee to be come to the House for screening on Tuesday, Sept. 18 by 10.30a.m.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar resigned recently and defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).