



Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday described those doubting the elections results from his state as unserious.

From his state, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had got the highest votes of 1,464,768 to defeat the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, who scored 391,593 from the state.

While there were no incidences of violence in the state, seventeen local government areas were affected by election cancellation.

Ganduje who was at the Aso Villa to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election, spoke with State House correspondents.

Asked to react to those questioning the figures that came from Kano State, he said, “First of all, they are not serious people, they are people who are anti-democracy.

“If you have seen how the elections were conducted I think everybody will agree that INEC tried very well. Even though there was low turnout of voters because we were expecting to get much more than that, but the election was fair and free.

“Those who say we couldn’t have got that much are ignorant of the politics of Kano.” he added

According to him, the result of the Presidential and the National Assembly in the state has put the APC in good position to win the March 9th gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Asked why he did not deliver on the five million votes he promised, he said, “Well, I told you it’s because of the low turnout of voters but I promise you next time…let’s look towards the governorship election.”

On his chances on the coming governorship election, Ganduje said “My chances are very high and you can see the beginning of it with the presidential elections. We gave Mr. President the highest number votes, all the three senators are back, 24 House of Representatives members out of 24 have succeeded. What else are you expecting? That is the foundation.

“Another thing is that Mr. President has done a lot of work in Nigeria and in Kano and as a government we have done a lot in Kano State. If there was negative reaction we would have seen it from the presidential election.

“That is why I say we are heading for a huge success in Kano both in the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.”

On why he was in the Presidential Villa, the Kano governor said, “First of all we have to thank almighty God. I am here to expressed my happiness and congratulate Mr. President personally and to also thank all Nigerians for voting Mr. President for the second term, for voting the most honest person because he laid the foundation for the development of a new Nigeria, and a man who loves Nigeria more than himself, a man who believes in free and fair elections.

“We are forging ahead in terms of getting the right thing done in Nigeria. So, I’m here to congratulate him personally before we come as a group from Kano to congratulate him.” he added