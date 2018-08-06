Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday said his former deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, resigned from his position for fear of being impeached.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

Garba quoted Ganduje as saying Abubakar’s resignation was sequel to a decision by 30 out of 40 legislators in the Kano State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceeding against him.

He said that impeachment proceeding planned against the former deputy governor was based on “false, unfounded allegations and undermining the state government’’.

Garba said that the deputy governor was also accused of making unguarded comments capable of causing disaffection particularly in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the state in general.

According to him, the former deputy governor, “publicly forsake the Ganduje’s Administration and swore allegiance to his political mentor, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso’’.

The governor also debunked allegation over threat to Abubakar’s life and that of members of his immediate family.

He said that the allegation was regarded as unbecoming considering his position as number two citizen, with a provision for statutory security detail.

Garba said that the former deputy governor spent over N150 million on foreign and local trips against his claims that the governor had not been paying his allowances.

Abubakar, a loyalist of Kwankwaso, had been at loggerheads with Ganduje, for siding with Kwankwaso in the political impasse.

NAN recalled that Abubakar had on Sunday, August 5, tendered his resignation letter to Ganduje.