Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that although his second term mission lies with the Peoples of the State he is highly ready to Contest and Consolidate the gains of his first tenure.

He said as part of this already the good Peoples of the State have greatly shown him their desire and admirations for him to contest as they have set aside a whopping N5 million for him to purchased form for the second coming.

Ganduje noted that his second coming to the government if fulfilled would see the final transformations of Kano to the long-awaited desire mega City with the infrastructural projects going on that are set to be committed soon.

Part of the projects set to be completed is the state Independent Power Project (IPP) by October this year 2018.

Addressing Journalists at Kano Government House, as part of his 3rd anniversary, Ganduje also said an over N1bn contract had been awarded for the construction of transmission plant for onward distribution of the energy expected from the Kano IPP.

Ganduje added that the multi-billion Naira Sabon-Gari flyover would also be commission in October this year, while that of Kofar Ruwa would be completed in September.

He said, “The Gyadi-Gyadi flyover/underpass will be completed within nine months as they will wear a new look by the end of this year as many capital projects would be completed before the year ends.”

Ganduje explained that the state was blessed to fund its capital projects with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), noting that the state was generating up to N3bn IGR monthly.

He regretted that only less than 10 percent of revenue payers were paying tax in the state, assuring that government would continue to tax the rich in order to serve the poor.

On the light rail project, Ganduje said the project was still on, saying the project was broken into phases and that a contractor had been selected.

He said, “Federal government is currently negotiation with Chinese on the issue of interest, “even last week, officials from Chinese had the discussion with a Federal ministry of finance on the project”, he added.

Ganduje assured that his government was committed to the project and many others capital projects across the state, adding that the modern interchange at Kofar Ruwa and Gyadigyadi Dangi Round About has been adjudged even by the Vice President Yomi Osibanjo has the best in the whole of the Country.

Speaking about the abundant 5klm Roads across the 44 local government areas of the state, Ganduje noted in dismay that the project gulped the state over N100 Billion but today is been left neglected.

He said when he came on board they realized that the whole idea was conceived out of ignorance because there was no way one could build 5klm Dualize roads across each local government.

The Governor worried that some of the roads are of N2 Billion worthwhile in that particular local government they need a simple agricultural project of less than one Billion Naira to make them great.

” You will agree with me that it is not all local government that needs a dualized roads, for example, Warawa local government how can you build a dualized road there while in the real sense what they need is a single agricultural produced conveyor road”.

“So one can see that even compensation of billions of Naira had to be paid to demolished peoples homes and 90 percent of the money for that Contract it was Local governments money one could ask where would they get that money to financed the project”.

The Governor worried that most of the Contractors had their certificates hanging with no money to pay them so when his government came in he had to order for the redesigning of the project which had no even feasibility studies but was conceived half Harz hardly.