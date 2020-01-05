<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointments of seven Special Advisers and ten Senior Special Assistants.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Abba Anwar, on Sunday said the appointments are to take immediate effect.

Among the appointees is Salihu Tanko Yakasai (SA Media), Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro (SA Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Mamudu Madakin Gini (SA Commerce) and Isa Yunusa Danguguwa (SA Labour Matters)

Also appointed were Habibu Sale Mailemo (SA Internally-Generated Revenue), Tasi’u Rabi’u Fanisau (SA Assembly Matters) and Ahmadu Haruna Zago (SA Food Security).

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistants, according to the statement, are Ahmed Abbas Ladan (SSA Domestic I), Auwalu Lawan Shuaibu (SSA ICT), Ibrahim Abubakar Dantayo Makole (SSA Water Supply) Habib Yahaya Hotor (SSA Sustainable Development Goals) and Omowunmi Shona (SSA Domestic II) among others.

The Governor implored “all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of government policies, programmes and projects,” adding that “it is your responsibility to show to Nigerians that you are indeed serving an administration that excels in many human endeavours.”

He told those of them who were reappointed earlier that, “you performed wonderfully well during our first tenure in office. Your second coming on board is not only deserving and timely but is apt and encouraging.”

The Governor also held that their appointment was a call to commitment, deserving loyalty, openness, integrity and sincerity of purpose even as he implored them to always be good ambassadors of his administration wherever they found themselves.

He also urged them to make good use of modern technology while discharging their assigned responsibilities.