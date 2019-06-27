<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Ali Makoda, as Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano.

The governor congratulated the new appointee and enjoined him to re-dedicate himself to the service of the people.‎

Ganduje also acknowledged Makoda’s immense contribution to the development of the state, and commended him for his immeasurable commitment towards the feats achieved in his first tenure in office.

“Ali Haruna Makoda is always an asset to our dear state. Hence the need for carrying him along in my second tenure in office,” the governor said.‎

Makoda holds‎ B.A. Library/Political Science, Postgraduate Diploma in Management and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), from Bayero University, Kano.