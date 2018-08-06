Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, formally accepted the resignation of his deputy, Professor Hafiz Abubakar.

According to Ganduje’s Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the governor responded to the former deputy governor’s resignation letter on Monday.

In the letter, shared on Twitter, the governor addressed some of the issues raised by the Hafiz.

H.E @GovUmarGanduje has accepted the resignation letter of the former deputy governor of Kano State, Prof Hafiz Abubakar. pic.twitter.com/yCO6q4Z00I — Salihu Tanko Yakasai (@dawisu) August 6, 2018