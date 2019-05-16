Mai Mala Buni

Information available to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, indicates that aides of the incumbent Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, are desperately engaged in lobbying for re-appointment ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the state’s governor-elect, Maimala Buni.

Checks at Government House further revealed what sources termed “secret reappointment battle” by the governor’s aides and principal officers, ranging from the Chief of Staff, Director-General, Press Affairs, Director of Protocol, Chief Physician to the Governor, Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, security aides, stewards, among others.

However, a source close to Buni revealed that the aides had their eyes at the incoming government of Yobe governor-elect, adding, “since the election, they have been secretly sneaking out to Abuja to lobby with the governor-elect to retain them.

“Some come to the residence of the governor-elect as late as 1.30 am. They don’t want the outgoing Governor Gaidam to know their secret moves. They have been disturbing people close to the governor-elect to assist in facilitating their ambition.

“They don’t know that the governor-elect has his structures on ground. Many of them lobbying for retention have been occupying their offices for more than 10 years and still want to dominate.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR