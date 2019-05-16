<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Information available to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, indicates that aides of the incumbent Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, are desperately engaged in lobbying for re-appointment ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the state’s governor-elect, Maimala Buni.

Checks at Government House further revealed what sources termed “secret reappointment battle” by the governor’s aides and principal officers, ranging from the Chief of Staff, Director-General, Press Affairs, Director of Protocol, Chief Physician to the Governor, Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, security aides, stewards, among others.

However, a source close to Buni revealed that the aides had their eyes at the incoming government of Yobe governor-elect, adding, “since the election, they have been secretly sneaking out to Abuja to lobby with the governor-elect to retain them.

“Some come to the residence of the governor-elect as late as 1.30 am. They don’t want the outgoing Governor Gaidam to know their secret moves. They have been disturbing people close to the governor-elect to assist in facilitating their ambition.

“They don’t know that the governor-elect has his structures on ground. Many of them lobbying for retention have been occupying their offices for more than 10 years and still want to dominate.”