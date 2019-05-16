Information available to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, indicates that aides of the incumbent Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, are desperately engaged in lobbying for re-appointment ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the state’s governor-elect, Maimala Buni.
Checks at Government House further revealed what sources termed “secret reappointment battle” by the governor’s aides and principal officers, ranging from the Chief of Staff, Director-General, Press Affairs, Director of Protocol, Chief Physician to the Governor, Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, security aides, stewards, among others.
However, a source close to Buni revealed that the aides had their eyes at the incoming government of Yobe governor-elect, adding, “since the election, they have been secretly sneaking out to Abuja to lobby with the governor-elect to retain them.
“Some come to the residence of the governor-elect as late as 1.30 am. They don’t want the outgoing Governor Gaidam to know their secret moves. They have been disturbing people close to the governor-elect to assist in facilitating their ambition.
“They don’t know that the governor-elect has his structures on ground. Many of them lobbying for retention have been occupying their offices for more than 10 years and still want to dominate.”