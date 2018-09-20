The rift between former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, and the current Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, over the Yobe East senatorial seat has been put to rest as the duo were yesterday reconciled in Abuja, paving way for the governor whose tenure ends next year to run for senate.

The outcome of the reconciliation was preceded by intensive talks and meetings facilitated by some close political associates of Ibrahim including Alhaji Aji Bularafa, Sani Chiromari, Adamu Salleh, Alhaji Abdulraman Ibrahim and one of the friends of Yobe Governor, Dr. Sam Egwu.

One of the peace mediators, Bularafa, informed that they cannot sit and watch the hard earned reputation of the two political god fathers of Yobe fighting.

“We cannot sit and watch these two very important people in our state fighting therefore, we took the bull by the horn andthe outcome as you can see is fruitful,” Bularafa informed.

The two leaders were reconciled yesterday at the Yobe State Government Lodge at Asokoro in Abuja.

At the meeting, Ibrahim declared his withdrawal for the Yobe East senatorial seat for the incumbent Governor Gaidam who will now stand unopposed.

Bukar also endorsed the choice of the National Secretary of APC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni as the candidate of the party for the governorship elections come 2019.

Bukar noted that the future of the state is bigger than his ambition and therefore cannot fight with Gaidam whom he described as a good man.

His decision yesterday has reaffirmed his earlier stand where he told journalists three years ago that, “I will never fight with Gaidam over the senatorial seat. Gaidam is my brother. Anytime he wants the senatorial seat, I will give it to him. It is his anytime he wants it.”

It is not clear whether Bukar cut a deal with Gaidam for stepping down his ambition but from the surface, everything looks good for the party as Bukar declared that, “the APC in Yobe is now united and bigger more than ever before.”