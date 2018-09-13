Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday called on Gov. Ayodele Fayose to refrain from actions capable of plunging the state into further financial crisis through irregular and unconstitutional means.

The governor-elect, in a statement issued by the Media Director of his campaign organisation, Mr Wole Olujujobi, said the consequences of illegal appropriation of public funds would be very grave for individuals who participated in any illegal act to defraud the state.

Fayemi counselled ministry officials and Assembly members against being used for illegal appropriation of public funds.

He warned that participants in such illegal acts would be called upon to account for their actions when the new administration takes effect on Oct. 16.

Fayemi queried the rationale for the N10 billion supplementary budget barely a month to the handover date.

“The media report alleging that Fayose coerced the Ministry of Budget officials to make a demand backdated to Aug. 23, 2018 for a supplementary budget of N10billion a few days to the end of his administration is fraudulent and not in the interest of the state

“The governor’s covering note also backdated to Aug. 30, 2018 for the legitimacy of such request was equally done with fraudulent intention

”It is worrisome that the alleged supplementary budget was presented to the Assembly Clerk for immediate approval without presenting it to Assembly members at the plenary to go through all parliamentary procedures in budget processing.

“The latest development today, after the plot leaked on this fraudulent conduct, is that the budget is now before the House for a hush-hush debate for immediate approval,” he said.

Fayemi warned that all individuals, who allowed themselves to be co-opted into any appropriation fraud, should be ready to account for their actions when the new government takes effect next month.

“We have warned government officials and Ekiti people in general against participating in illegal acts by the governor and this fraudulent supplementary budget is not an exception

“The incoming administration has a responsibility and commitment to the protection of Ekiti people from abuse by political leadership

“This is our pact with Ekiti people and we will never shirk from this responsibility to ensure accountability and good governance for our people,” he said.