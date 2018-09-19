Owoseni Ajayi, a lawyer based in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti state, has asked Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state, to pay him a professional fee amounting to N600 million for legal services he rendered.

Ajayi, who was Fayose’s lawyer before he was appointed attorney general and commissioner for justice, listed 13 high-profile cases he handled for the governor which had not been paid for.

In a letter he wrote to Fayose, made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, he said he demanded N600 million at the rate of N50 million for each of the case listed subject to accruable interest.

He said the cases were not paid for by Fayose because he was financially handicapped at the time but now buoyant enough to make payment.

“You will recall that you never paid our chamber, Owoseni Ajayi & Associates for the services rendered throughout the time because of your financial incapacitation despite numerous demands because you were already out of office at the material time,” the letter read.

“It should be stressed that we never acted free because we are legal practitioners working for our legal fee nor offered you ‘pro bono’ service because you were not a pauper to be qualified for such a service.

“We merely showed understanding up till now because of the prevalent circumstances verily known to you. And now that you have served another term as Governor of Ekiti State, you are financially strong enough to pay the said sum as demanded.

“Sir, you will agree with us that a labourer deserves his wages. We thank you for your patronage and we also deserve commendation for having discharged our professional responsibility with diligence and without compromise.

“And also for saving Your Excellency from several legal embarrassments.”

The cases include a defamation case: Ayo Fayose v Independent Communications Network Limited with suit number HAD/8/2004 and the appeal case emanating from the same suit marked CA/AE/58/2010.

Federal Republic of Nigeria v Ayo Fayose with charge number FHC/C/179C/2006 which was a criminal case heard both in Lagos and Ado-Ekiti federal high courts until Fayose was discharged and acquitted in October 2014.

Peter Ayodele Fayose v Comptroller General of Prisons Suit Number: FHC/AK/CS/08/2008, which was about Fayose’s ‘controversial’ release from Ikoyi Prisons to face murder charge in Ekiti.

Other cases listed include Peter Ayodele Fayose v EFCC appeal marked CA/I/144/2011, Peter Ayodele Fayose v the State marked HAD/16/2007 to stop his arraignment for murder by the Segun Oni administration, the appeal case that arose from it marked CA/14C14/2007 and the Supreme Court that emanated from it still pending marked SC449/2011.

Peter Ayodele Fayose v EFCC and Inspector General of Police with Suit No: FHC/A14CS/85/2006 following his illegal removal from office and the appeal case that followed it IGP & AG Federation v Peter Ayodele Fayose marked CA/B/44/2007.

The last case mentioned was E-Eleven v Peter Ayodele Fayose and 2 Ors filed to frustrate his swearing-in to office after winning the 2014 governorship election.