An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a former Special Assistant (SA) to immediate past Governor Ayodele Fayose on Union Matters to six months imprisonment for unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to a property.

Senior Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in a verdict delivered on Monday, sentenced Fasuba to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine on each of the two counts.

The defendant was found guilty of the two of the three-count charges he was arraigned for.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Monica Ikebuilo said the former governor’s aide committed the offence on January 14, last year, at Moferere area of Ado-Ekiti in the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo told the court that the defendants unlawfully entered the land and damaged the fence, property of Catherine Ashowo and valued at N350,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravene and are punishable under sections 81 and 451 of Criminal Code, Cap. C. 16, Vol. 1, Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

Fasuba was also charged with conducting himself “in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in public place and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of Criminal Code, Cap. C. 16, Vol. 1, Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

But the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Senior Magistrate Akosile held that the defendant had run contrary to the principle of law by entering the land in possession of the complainant and pulling down her fence.

She said: “On Count I, the defendant is found guilty as charged; he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine. On count II, the defendant is found guilty as charged; he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.”

The senior magistrate discharged and acquitted the accused of the third count.

“The prison term is to run concurrently while the fine is cumulative,” Akosile said.