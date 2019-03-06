



Mr Ayodeji Adu, a Special Assistant on Local Government Affairs under the Ayo Fayose administration in Ekiti, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adu, along with some PDP supporters in Afao Ekiti, announced their defection when the campaign train of the APC House of Assembly candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency II, Hakeem Jamiu, arrived the community on Wednesday.

The former governor’s aide, who spoke for the defectors, said they were captivated by Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s “sterling” leadership qualities in taking the decision.

“This decision to dump PDP for APC was borne out of patriotism and it is for the betterment of my state and country home

“Afao Ekiti, despite producing the governor of the state for eight years is still in shambles without meaningful development, hence the need to embrace the right ideas that can take the town out of the current economic and social despondency

” I pledge my commitment to the success of the APC candidate in Afao-Ekiti. I want to assure that the APC will have a block vote in the town come Saturday, ” he said.

NAN reports that Jamiu assured the people of the state that the next assembly would not be a rubber stamp under the Fayemi administration.

“Gov. Fayemi is exposed and I know that he will see the new legislative arm as partners in progress,’’ he said.