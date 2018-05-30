Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has urged other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly members of the nPDP faction, who have been allegedly sidelined, to defect to the PDP and, according to him: “save themselves from further harassment and neglect from APC.”

He described the return of embattled Senator Dino Melaye as a welcome development, saying:

“The return of Dino Melaye to PDP is a welcome development and a sure signal that implosion is about to happen to APC, and that other PDP members that defected to the APC in 2014 will come back.

“I knew ab initio that it is an unholy alliance against the PDP by those political parties that fused to form the APC. I knew that it would not last.

“As expected, things are beginning to fall apart. The door of PDP is widely open to accommodate people of like minds who are disenchanted by this APC-led Federal Government which is the worst in the political history of this country.

“No time in the history of this country have people been slaughtered as it is now, and it is a daily occurrence, without the Buhari administration being able to stop it. Instead, the president has been going about campaigning for re-election,” Fayose, an outspoken critic of the president stated.