Security operatives have dispersed supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the venue of the party’s rally ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Party members had converged on the popular Fajuyi Park in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday before gunshots were reportedly fired into the air.

Afterwards, Governor Ayodele Fayose attempted to lead the supporters back to the park but the move was thwarted security operatives who reportedly fired gunshots into the air again.

The development resulted in the relocation of the rally to the Government House premises, where Governor Ayodele Fayose and other PDP leaders are expected to address the party members.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, confirmed the incident to Channels TV.

Mr Joshak explained that the move by the law enforcement agents was to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state capital and other parts of Ekiti ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

The PDP supporters were dispersed barely one day after at the All Progressives Congress (APC) successfully held its rally at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.