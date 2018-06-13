Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has stressed the need for all politicians in the state, irrespective of their political affiliation to eschew violence before, during and after the July 14 governorship poll.

The governor said any politician, including himself, who is planning to wreak violence in the state and manipulate the poll will not escape God’s wrath.

Fayose who spoke in Ado Ekiti while presenting the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Kolapo and his running mate, Kazeem Ayodeji Ogunsakin, to the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi Adejugbe, said it is not worth it to rob Ekiti people of their peace and also deprive them of the free will to choose their next governor in the election.

He said, “This state deserves peace, people of Ekiti deserves peace. Anybody that brings violence to this state would come under the judgement of God. Anybody that attempt to manipulate this state would come under the judgement of God.

“We hand Ekiti over to God and we pray that anybody, including myself and any other politician that bring violence to this state would face the judgement of God”.

At the presentation witnessed by the members of Ewi-in-Council, body of traditional chiefs of the ancient town, Fayose explained that he was supporting Ogunsakin, because he is an indigene of Ado Ekiti which gave him the largest votes in 2014, a Muslim and most importantly, that he is a young man who would represent the Not-too-Young to run ambition are considerations that informed the support.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have supported Ogunsakin but for the fact that he has performed admirably well as Chairman of Ado Local Government Area and hails from the town, which gave me highest votes to re-elect me in 2014, and also the fact that he served well as Head of Due Process in my cabinet and also that he is a Muslim who represents the interest of the hitherto neglected Muslim community in Ekiti and most importantly, I want to actualize the dream of our youths who have clamoured for concrete and active representation in government.

‘’I am not a kind of person who makes promise and not fulfil it. With 39-year old Ogunsakin, we have shown to the world that really want the youth to participate in government in support of the not too young to run law.”

Fayose who expressed confidence that the PDP candidates would get overwhelming support of the people of Ado Ekiti where Ogunsakin hails from

Ikere-Ekiti, being the second largest in population to Ado Ekiti in the state and where the governorship candidate, Prof. Olusola hails from, said: “I am a chief of the Ewi’s palace. Beyond that I am also the governor of the state. We have to do things properly and bring our deputy governorship candidate, 39-year old Kazeem Ayodeji Ogunsakin, who is an indigene of Ado Ekiti, and a Muslim from this community, to the Kabiyesi. If you look at the impact we have made in this palace you would know that they would forever remember us for our giants strides.’’

Responding, The Ewi of Ado, thanked Governor Fayose for the many capital projects he has put in place to beautify the capital city and prayed for him fervently.

The monarch who described Fayose as an uncommon man said he always pray to God to make his children have the kind of fortune that the heavens have bestowed on the governor.