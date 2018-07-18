Ayo Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he is being harassed and that his security aides have been withdrawn.

The governor said the Ekiti government house was invaded after the gubernatorial election of Saturday, July 14.

Fayose made the claim on Tuesday after a one-man roadshow which he ended at the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe.

According to NAN, the governor complained to the traditional ruler that he and his supporters were still being hounded after the election.

He said: “I have come to officially tell your Kabiyesi, as the Paramount Ruler of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, that the Government House was invaded by the police, even after the election was over.

“Over 400 of our members are still being detained as we speak now. After the poll on Saturday, my wife was prevented from entering the Government House for about 45 minutes.

“Since last Wednesday, security agents have continued to lay the siege to the Government House, and are subjecting people to untold hardship coming in or going out.

“My concern is, the poll has come and gone irrespective of what we went through. The constitution says I am still the governor till October 16 this year.

“Our state radio and television stations had been shut down. And there has been no means of getting across to our people. It was only this morning that security agents at the entrance of the Government House were withdrawn.

“If we have been robbed I still have a right to life and my family has a right to life too. The man that won has three units of the police protecting him. All my security men have been withdrawn since last Wednesday and not restored yet. I am only left with just a few.

“Harassing me is not in the interest of democracy. People must intervene before things get out of hand. I don’t know why we should be in this situation in 2018.”

Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, defeated Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the Ekiti governorship election.