The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has lamented the destruction of the Legislative and Judicial arms of government by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, raising the alarm that “democracy in Nigeria is under serious threat, with the constitution appearing to have been suspended.”

The governor said; “The once respected National Assembly and Judiciary have been so badly blackmailed such that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, functionaries of the executive arm of government now hold the two arms of government with contempt, treating them as if they do not exist. Even those who invaded the Senate and took away the Mace are being protected by President Buhari and his men.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who described the Legislative and Judicial arms as the pillar of democracy said; “Even when Nigeria was under military rule, our judiciary was not this ridiculed, with the government choosing which court judgment to obey and which ones to ignore.”

The governor pointed out that; “President Buhari’s persistent refusal to obey court orders, refusal of his men to obey the summons by the National Assembly and most importantly the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without the approval of the National Assembly and in spite of pending court case are indications that the constitution has been suspended and Nigeria returned to full-fledged dictatorship.”

Governor Fayose described the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the most subdued National Assembly leader in the history of Nigeria, saying; “Should President Buhari succeeds with his second term bid, no one should bother going to the National Assembly because he will rule like a feudal lord, with general authority over other Nigerians.”

“Democracy is endangered when the executive arm of government goes about demonizing the Judiciary as being corrupt and the National Assembly tagged as a gathering of rascals who are contributing nothing to governance. Unfortunately, that is what the Legislative and Judicial arms have suffered under this government.

“In disobedience to the court order that they should be released, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have been detained for more than two years without trial.

“Also, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) has been in detention for over two years even when many courts in Nigeria and the ECOWAS Court have ordered for his release.

“Several resolutions made by the National Assembly have been ignored, including ones bothering on the welfare of Nigerians. Statutory appointments that require Senate confirmation are now being made unilaterally. Even those whose nominations were rejected by the Senate are still holding the same offices for which their nominations were rejected.

“Lovers of democracy in Nigeria should therefore be worried and the international community must intervene and prevail on the President to allow democratic institutions to function in the country,” the governor said.