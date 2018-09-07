The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has allegedly been given a 2018 Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility Vehicle valued at N75 million as a “parting gift”, The Nation is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the vehicle was bought about a month ago.

A memo for the purchase of the vehicle was reported to have emanated from the Political and Economic Department of the Governor’s Office through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The letter authorizing the purchase of the SUV, written by Bayo Opeyemi, the Executive Secretary/Director General, and dated August 1, 2018, was addressed to the SSG, Dr. Modupe Alade.

The deal was allegedly approved same day by Fayose with his signature on the document.

The memo reads: “Kindly refer to the request for the direct procurement of one unit of 2018 Lexus LX 570 (U.S Specs) as a parting gift for the governor by the Political and Economic Affairs Department of the Governor’s Office at Page 15.

“The invoice at page 18 has been reviewed by the state’s Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) from N68,000,000 (exclusive of tax) to N66,000,000. The inclusion of 13 per cent tax will bring the total cost to N75,862,068.96.

“Please, present for approval the direct procurement of one unit of 2018 Lexus LX (US Specs) as parting gift for the Governor a sum of N75,862,068.96.”

A Certificate of No Objection for Contract Award for the procurement of the SUV was also issued by the Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement.

It was dated August 3.

A Certificate of Purchase was also issued.

So also was Fayose said to be preparing to pay himself and his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, N43 million as severance package.

However, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, has denied the developments.

In a text message to The Nation on Thursday, Adelusi said: “Those who alleged should come forward with genuine evidence of purchase of the vehicle as well as payment of severance allowance.

“Those who are saying these things are ignorant of the law.”