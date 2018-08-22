Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday reassured that he would complete and deliver all projects he embarked upon before he leaves office on October 16, 2018.

Specifically, he cited the multi billion Naira Oja Oba Market, which is nearing completion in Ado Ekiti, as one of the legacy projects that would be completed.

Fayose assured that the over 600 market men and women who were displaced when the old market was demolished would be given the first right of refusal in the allocation of new shops.

His assurances came as hundreds of Ekiti indigenes, particularly from Ado-Ekiti, mobbed him as he tried to enter the annual Udiroko festival being celebrated by the Ewi of Ado, Oba Aladesanmi Adejugbe and the Ado people.

While addressing Ado indigenes at the Udiroko festival, which took place at the Ewi’s Palace, he appreciated the people for supporting his government.

He said it was their support that spurred him to embark on development projects in the city as evident in the flyover, urban renewal projects, new market, 750 capacity civic centre and amphitheater in the Ewi’s Palace and road projects in the city.

He promised to keep in touch with them even after he must have left office.

In and out of office we will continue to celebrate you. I appreciate all of you Ado Ekiti indigenes. And thank you immensely for your support.

“We appreciate our own priceless Afe Babalola. You are not just a value added citizen; you are the value and a valuable citizen of Ado-Ekiti. Anyone who comes to this palace will remember me as the governor who built this amphitheater. I told you that I will perform and you have seen my performance,” he stated.

Commending Fayose for the development strides in Ado-Ekiti, Adejugbe said: “Generations yet unborn will appreciate what you did for Ado Ekiti. Fayose demonstrated consistency.

He promised to turn around Ado and he has indeed turned around the town. Ado is now a befitting state capital.