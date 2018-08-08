The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by armed operatives of the Department of State Services as a coup against democracy as well as Nigeria and its people, saying those with history of collapsing democracy in the country must not be allowed to truncate it now.

The governor, who reacted to the National Assembly invasion through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Nigeria was obviously under the worst government ever in its history.

Fayose said events of late had proven the unprecedented desperation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress government, adding: “The sack of the Director General of DSS, Lawal Daura is only face-saving, having failed in their coup-de-tat to topple the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Today is a sad day for Nigeria. It is a sad day for democracy and it is a day that all Nigerians must begin ask what took us to this ignoble state as country and people. Nigerians should ask whether there would have been this APC government if the PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan had acted this way.

“I warned Nigerians not to elect President Muhammadu Buhari because he lacked the required democratic credentials to operate in a democratic society. Even when they started with the invasion of the Akwa-Ibom State government house and later the Ekiti State House of Assembly, some of those who should know then still pretended as if all was well.

“In Ekiti, the government house was invaded by armed security men, I was attacked, my deputy was attacked, and the will of the people was subverted. Yet, some people still never saw the danger being posed to our democracy.

“Today, we have all seen the results of our silence when this reign of tyranny started. They first sent our economy into recession and they have now plunged democracy into recession.

“Today is a sad commentary for democracy in Nigeria and it has gotten to a level that all well-meaning Nigerians and the international community must rise and wrestle the country from the hands of those who truncated democracy in 1983 and are threatening it now.”