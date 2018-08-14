Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly eroding the democratic gains Nigeria has made when it came to power in 2015.

Fayose, who spoke at a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the coming national and state House of Assembly elections, reiterated his allegation that the APC stole the people’s mandate in the last governorship election in the state and that PDP would reclaim it.

He said God would intervene in the political and leadership affairs of Nigeria, saying the nation is on the precipice and can tilt over.

He said it is unfortunate that the APC has eroded all democratic gains it inherited when it came to power in 2015.

“The level of desperation, intimidation and harassment being meted out to the opposition by the APC is disheartening and dangerous to democracy.

“I just want to let Nigerians know that divine intervention is what they should be praying for as far as the situation in the country is concerned. And I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. For instance, what happened last week to Lawal Daura, the erstwhile boss of the Department of State Services (DSS) is a finger of God intervening in Nigeria’s matter.

“We are in this mess because the level of desperation and intimidation we are currently witnessing in the country is unprecedented.

Opposition figures are hounded into jail. Accounts of state government are frozen for no just reason. Look at what happened in Benue State. We must pray hard for divine intervention and I am sure God will prove Himself that He is the one in charge, “Fayose said.

The governor called on the PDP aspirants and supporters not to despair, urging them to show courage in the face of their current political challenges.