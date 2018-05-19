The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged fresh plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the July 14, 2018 poll.

He claimed that the party is working in connivance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perfect the plot.

The governor also alleged that part of the plot was to use the students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as INEC ad-hoc staff for the election, instead of youth corps members.

The governor, who made this known while addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment that the Ekiti 2014 governorship election was characterised by “hanky panky”, as unfortunate, saying he was not surprised because the President was no longer in touch with realities and also not in charge of his own government.

He said that the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof Kayode Soremekun, was a card carrying member of the APC and a close ally of the party’s candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, accusing him of rigging elections for the APC in the past.

Governor Fayose said “the idea behind this plot is to recruit APC members from neighbouring states, arm them with FUOYE students identity cards and use them as INEC presiding and returning officers to perfect the planned rigging of the election. This will fail.”