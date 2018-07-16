Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose says he is not afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and that he will not run away from the country after the expiration of his tenure.

“He is not afraid of anything. What are they going to do to him. Is EFCC the court of law?” Fayose’s spokesman asked.

Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, was quoted as saying that the governor is not afraid and would not abscond from the country.

The EFCC had tweeted on Sunday that it would get at Fayose when he hands over power in October to answer questions on the $1.3 billion fraud allegations.

Fayose, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is slated to hand over power to Kayode Fayemi, who won Saturday’s governorship poll in Ekiti after he defeated Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the PDP.

The state was APC until 2014 when Fayemi, then governor from 2010-2014, lost his first re-election bid to Fayose.

Mr Fayose won the June 2014 election in a landslide, defeating Mr Fayemi in all the 16 local government areas of the state.