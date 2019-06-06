<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has proclaimed the state’s 6th House of Assembly, urging the new legislators to discharge their duties in the interest of the people.

Proclaiming the assembly on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the governor enjoined them to offer selfless service toward the development of the state.

“I urge you (new legislators) to justify the confidence reposed in you by the people who elected you to represent them.

“While discharging your constitutional responsibilities, including oversight functions, you must carry the interest of the larger Ekiti people at heart,” Fayemi said.

He told them to be committed to the spirit of oneness in the conduct of their legislative duties.

He urged all arms of government to join hands in the restoration of Ekiti values.

Newsmen report that Mr Funminiyi Afuye, (a member representing Ikere 1) emerged as the new Speaker of the House.

Afuye lauded Fayemi and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to represent them.

Afuye, who described Fayemi as a “game-changer and master strategist,” promised not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

He said the 6th Assembly would ensure no unhealthy rivalry between the Executive and the Legislature because it was the people that would suffer from such dispute.

NAN reports that Alhaji Akeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun 2) was also elected as the Deputy Speaker; Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole 1) emerged as the Majority Leader, while Mrs Bunmi Adelugba (Emure) is the Chief Whip, among other principal officers.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the wife of Ekiti governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, and traditional rulers.