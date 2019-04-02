<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday forwarded the names of fourteen prominent Ekiti indigenes to the state House of Assembly as commissioner designate for approval and confirmation.

In the list were the three former governorship aspirants, who contested with Fayemi in the 2018 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

They are, Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, former House of Representatives member, Engineer Bamidele Faparusi and the son of the former governor of the old Ondo State, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua.

The state House of Assembly has commenced legislative process for the approval and confirmation of the commissioner designate in the state as a response to the letter from Governor Fayemi to the Assembly, requesting for legislative approval to constitute the state executive.

The governor had in October last year after assuming office appointed Mr Dapo Kolawole and Mr Olawale Fapounda as Finance and Justice Commissioners respectively.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Adeniran Alagbada, who read the Governors letter to his colleagues at plenary session listed other commissioner nominees to include Dr Adio Afolayan, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola, Mr Folorunso Olabode and Mr Gbenga Agbeyo.

Others are Mr Olusoga Davies, Mr Sola Adebayo, Mr Michael Awopetu, Mr Femi Ajayi, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu and Mr Febisola Adewale.

Alagbada also read another letter from the governor on the reconstitution of the board of the local government service commission.

Chief S A Abejide will serve as Chairman, while other members are Mrs. Abiola Adeosun, Barrister Dele Oloje, Comrade Bisi Dada and Alhaja Mariam Bimbola Ogunlade.

The commissioners designate and local government service commission members are scheduled to be screened by the Assembly on Thursday this week.