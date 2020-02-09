<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday that his survival at infancy was uncommon favour as his parents never knew he would survive.

Fayemi, who said his parents named him Folorunso, meaning ‘left in God’s care’ because they were not sure he would survive the childhood stage, expressed gratitude to God on his 55th birthday celebration.

The governor, who spoke at the Government House during a special thanksgiving service and reception to mark his 55th birthday celebration, said, “I give God all the glory for giving me uncommon favour. It is uncommon because my parents never knew I could survive infancy.

“They had lost two children in quick succession and that was why they named me Folorunso. My parents just thought they should just wait and see the outcome and today I am celebrating 55, I give God all the glory.”





The governor said the essence of the birthday celebration was to give glory to God, adding that he is a beneficiary of God’s generosity.

He said, “For me, challenges are opportunities to make a difference in the lives of human beings, so if you allow me, let us just focus on the work of God to improve the conditions of our society and Country.

“All of the challenges will not go away overnight, but you should believe that God is the one that can always use those of us that have been given grace to lead, to be of service to all his children, we have no choice than to continue to commit ourselves to the Service of God.”

Dignitaries present at the occasion include state governors: Okeize Ikpeazu (Abia), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Jide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) as well as Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.