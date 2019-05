Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed optimism that the just concluded three-day retreat of top government functionaries in the state has fired up members of his cabinet and the leadership of the public service in the state for optimum service delivery.

The state, according to him, would be better for it, as the commissioners, advisers, permanent secretaries and other heads of agencies resume work fully this week with renewed vigour and well-articulated work ethics ready to meet set goals.

The governor stated this on Saturday at the closing session of the retreat in Iloko, Ijesa, adding that the appointees had been “fired up” to deliver the goods to Ekiti people as promised during the electioneering period.

Governor Fayemi spoke, just as the over 100 top government functionaries that participated in the retreat signed the code of conduct that was specifically designed as a guide to all the appointees, while the commissioners were given a week to sign and return the performance agreement document.

Fayemi stated that there was no doubt that the appointees “now know their mandate and what the deliverables are,” adding that the vision would be shared with directors and other senior government officials that did not attend the retreat.

He urged them to align the mandate with the budget of their ministries and translate same to concrete deliverables for the people.

Fayemi expressed optimism that with the readiness of the participants, there were exciting times ahead for the state.

“I am excited that all the appointees and the permanent secretaries are fired up now. They are very clear about what the mandate is; they are clear about what the deliverables are. They will now escalate this to their directors and their own officials in order to align the mandate with the budget of their ministries and then communicate this to the various publics that we have to deal with,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Biodun Omoleye, said the retreat signals the beginning of “the transformational governance” promised by Fayemi, adding that participants had been given a mandate charter which contains what is expected to be done and the timeline.

Omoleye said there are penalties for any appointee who fails to comply with the mandate charter.

The Head of Service, Mr. Deji Ajayi, equally expressed the readiness of the leadership of the State Public Service to collaborate with the Fayemi-led administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Ajayi said he had a meeting with all permanent secretaries at the retreat where they all agreed to work out the modalities for achieving set goals. He added that the service would give all to ensure the success of the Fayemi-led administration.

Highlights of the three-day retreat themed “Restoring Ekiti Values: From Promise to Reality,” include technical sessions, side meetings and team-building sessions as well as a comprehensive review of the first tenure of the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration and a projection for the 2018- 2022 administration.

Speakers at the retreat include renowned Public Administration scholar and World Bank Consultant, Prof Ladipo Adamolekun; the first civilian governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; a former Sierra Leone Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Richard Konteh; Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; renowned Economist, Dr Ayo Teriba; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Dr Otive Igbuzor, Prof Bolaji Aluko, Mr Jaiye Opayemi and Dr Goke Adegoroye, Dr Tayo Aduloju and Mr Muyiwa Ogunmilade.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by the governor has been constituted to monitor implementation of the outcome of the retreat. Members of the committee included Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Director-General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery (OTSD), and Director-General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning will serve as secretary.