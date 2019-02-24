



The Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections witnessed large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital and other parts of the state.

Hundreds of voters trooped to the polling units as early as 6.30am and were accredited by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who also arrived registration area centres early for the voting which commenced by 8am.

There was heavy presence of security agents around the polling areas with security men monitoring the process and the conducts of the voters.

Commenting on the conduct of the polls, Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, hailed the electorate for turning out in their large numbers to cast their votes.

Speaking in his home town, Isan Ekiti, after voting at Ogilolo unit 09, the governor said he was not aware of any incident of vote-buying in any part of the state; adding that reports he got showed that the election was without violence in virtually all parts of the state.

“Of course, we are not at the end of the process yet and it will be too hasty to give 100 per cent pass mark to the electoral management body. But for us here in Isan Ekiti, where I voted, things are going relatively smoothly,” he said.

But former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of engaging in vote buying in yesterday’s general elections.

Fayose alleged that the ruling party perpetrated the financial inducement in connivance with the security agents.

He spoke after voting at his Afao Ekiti country home around 1.10pm.

He said, “Notwithstanding vote buying of the APC aided by the security, the PDP will trounce President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari should be ready to congratulate Atiku.”