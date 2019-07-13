<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over Friday’s killing of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, along Ore road, in Ondo State.

Governor Fayemi in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, described the gruesome killing of the 58 years old Mrs Olakunrin as very sad and devastating.

He urged the security agencies in the country to apprehend the killers and also come up with a comprehensive approach towards ending the menace of killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

“This is one killing to many and this should be a wake up call on our security agencies to come up with a comprehensive action plan to put a permanent end to this menace of senseless killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

“I extend my condolences and that of the good people of Ekiti to our revered leader, Pa Fasoranti and the entire family. Our prayers are with you in this hour of bereavement.

“We pray that God will console you and heal the wound.

“We hope that the security agencies will go all out and ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome killing are apprehended.

“They should also come up with comprehensive proactive plans to curb the spate of killings and kidnapping and ensure a more secured environment.”