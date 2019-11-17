<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Kayode Fayemi attended the wedding ceremony of a Ayodele Fayose’s son, Tomiwa Fayose, in Lagos on Saturday.

The event drew many important persons to the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event saw the duo bury their political differences to savour the joy of the moment.

Fayemi’s introduction by his predecessor was definitely one of the highlights of the event which had many dignitaries in attendance.

To the delights of many at the event, the politicians who had made headlines over their political differences got along as they laughed while chatting.

Fayemi is a member of the APC. He succeeded Fayose as Ekiti governor after defeating the latter’s anointed candidate.