Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the immediate retirement of eight Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

A statement conveying Fayemi’s approval of their retirement was signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

The Governor thanked the Permanent Secretaries for their immense contributions to the development of the state and in upholding the ethics of the civil service.

He prayed that God would guide them in their future endeavours even as he urged them to be prepared to serve the state in other areas whenever their services are required.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I thank you for your immeasurable contributions to the development of our dear state these past years that you have served in different capacities.

“While wishing you a happy retirement, we hope that you would heed the call to serve the state in other capacities should your services and expertise be required.” Fayemi said.