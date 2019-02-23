



Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will never buy votes to win any election.

He spoke after voting with his wife Erelu Bisi at Ogilolo ward 11, Unit 009 Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Fayemi arrived the polling booth around 11am and voted after receiving voting rules and regulations from the election officials. .

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting the ballot, he expressed absolute confidence the APC will coast to victory without engaging in any anti-democratic means.

The governor stated that there was nowhere in Ekiti where cases of vote buying were reported, describing his party as law- abiding.

“Just check round, there was no place where votes were being bought. APC is a law abiding one and that we shall maintain.

“Whoever says we are doing that here must be believing in hearsay”.

He applauded the security arrangements, pointing out that democracy had come to stay with people allowed to make their choice of leaders without any fear or threat.

The governor praised the voters for their massive turnout despite postponement by INEC, saying this has shown that electoral process is maturing in Nigeria.

“With the feelers I am getting, the postponement doesn’t affect us negatively here in Ekiti.

“People trooped out massively to exercise their franchise, I am happy about that.

“INEC staff arrived at the polling units early, this also added more credibility to these elections”.

Senator Ayo Arise after voting in his country home at Oye Ekiti, said the threat issued by President Muhammadu Buhari helped in putting electoral robbers at check.

“We are really grateful to President Buhari for that we threat. It has helped in bringing sanity to the system,” he said.