Shortly after his inauguration for a second term on Wednesday, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, announced the sacking of all his advisers, special assistants, and personal aides.

He, however, has reappointed Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom government (SSG).

Mr Ekuwem’s reappointment is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh.

The SSG is to be sworn-in later today at the Government House, Uyo.

Mr Emmanuel, in his inaugural speech, appealed to the opposition politicians in the state to join him in building Akwa Ibom State.

The governor, who said he would continue with his drive for the industrialisation of the state, promised not to fail the people.

“We will aggressively industrialise this state and continue to attract foreign investors, ensuring that the environment is made ferment for investments.

“We hope to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of Nigeria. The Ibom Industrial City and the Ibom Deep-Sea Port will remain the signature projects in our second term industrialisation plans,” the governor said.

“It is an acknowledged fact that small and medium scale enterprises are the drivers of the economies of the developed world. In our Completion Agenda, we will focus on this crucial area and will partner with relevant organizations and agencies both in Nigeria and abroad to execute this policy.

“One of the key drivers of economy the world over is the provision of modern infrastructural facilities. We will pursue this policy with messianic zeal.

“In my first term, we were able to construct over 1000 kilometres of road across the state and opened up the hinterlands for free-flow of goods and services.

“We will surpass this achievement with emphasis on commercially-viable roads.

“We will continue to invest heavily in the power sector, well aware of the importance of having steady electricity supply in our industrialisation agenda. We hope to work towards having power for all in our completion agenda,” he said.