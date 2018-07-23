The chairman of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, Unyime Etim, has refuted reports that he has been queried by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, a PDP member, over the political rally organised on Saturday in the area by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rally, which attracted a large crowd of the APC supporters, was organised to express solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition, as well as to receive the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere.

Although he hasn’t declared his ambition yet, Mr Ekere may likely run against Mr Emmanuel in the 2019 governorship election.

The relationship between the Akwa Ibom government and the NDDC has remained sour since Mr Ekere’s appointment in 2016, apparently because of their political differences.

Reports circulated on social media, mostly by the APC supporters, claimed the governor was angry with the Ikot Ekpene council chairman, Mr Etim, for allowing the rally to take place.

The council chairman has dismissed the reports as fake.

“A cooked lie, from the pit of hell,” the chairman said through a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Clement Uko.

He said the APC was making a “mockery attempt to attach undue relevance to the rally”, adding that the governor never ordered him to stop the rally from taking place as claimed in the reports.

“Claims that the Governor summoned the Chairman or any other person(s) to explain why the event was held is nothing but a mere fiction to add credit to the event and further deceive the good people of Akwa Ibom State,” the statement said.

Political activities have accelerated in Akwa Ibom as both PDP and APC have begun preparations for the 2019 general elections.

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, John Udoedehe, who is a chieftain of the APC, has also indicated his interest to run for the governorship of the state.

Mr Udoedehe, a former senator, attended the APC rally in Ikot Ekpene.