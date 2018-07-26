Following the recent mass defection of some National Assembly members from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has described the development as beneficial to the nation’s polity.

Governor Emmanuel who made the remarks while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, declined to comment further on the cross carpeting, stating that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP would issue official statement concerning the situation.

“Everything that is happening today is about the party, I am just a governor in one of the PDP states and I must give that respect to my National Working Committee to speak first on the matter.

“That is politics, it is good for Nigeria. It is not about any individual but it is about the country. That is the only thing I can say”, Governor Emmanuel stated.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, had earlier on Tuesday read the letter of defection of 14 APC Senators during Tuesday’s plenary, explaining that out of the number, 13 moved over to the PDP while one crossed over to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also read the letter of defection of 37 APC lawmakers, out of which 33 joined the PDP while the remaining four defected to the ADC.

But the APC’s spokesman Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in his reaction said in a statement that the party is still in control, therefore, members should not fidget over the development in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“APC remains in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintains a clear majority in the Federal House of Representatives and State Assemblies,” Abdullahi said.