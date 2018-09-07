The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, says industrialisation should not be left in the hands of government alone.

Emmanuel said this when he received Akwa Ibom Professionals based in Abuja and Lagos at government house, Uyo, capital of the state.

Emmanuel said his administration had tackled challenges in all sectors of the state economy, ranging from education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure to industrialisation.

“Industrialisation should not be left in the hands of government alone,” he said.

“Groups and individuals should take advantage of the enabling environment created by this administration to invest in small and medium scale enterprises to bring about development, create employment and sustain the economy.”

Udeme Uffot, an advertising practitioner, commended the governor for his strides.

Uffot added that they decided to pay homage to the governor as a way of “identifying with one of their own”.

Emmanuel was a top director at a bank in Lagos before he was elected governor.