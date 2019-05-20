<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has given condition under which people may be considered for appointment as commissioner in his second term.

Emmanuel, while worshipping at Full Life Church, Uyo, on Sunday, told congregants that people have been putting pressure on him to appoint them as commissioners.

“What the pastor preached today sounds like my manifesto. I have told people, don’t send me text messages lobbying for a commissioner’s post,” Emmanuel said.

“I have a personal banana farm in Ini Local Government Area which employs so many people, I am not sure if I have eaten a finger of it.

“So, before you get an appointment you must show us your ‘farm’ because I am leading by example.

“Jesus showed us the way when he commanded someone to give him two fish and five loaves of bread. So, he showed us that there should be the first point of contact before the blessing and miracle. So, everyone, including the Church, must be involved in this mind-renewal.

“We must work,” the governor added.

Ahead of the inauguration of Emmanuel’s second term administration on May 29, there are fears within political circles in the state that cabinet appointments and other appointments may be a departure from the tradition where a political connection is considered a big advantage.

Governor Emmanuel recently sacked the commissioner for agriculture and food sufficiency, Uduak Udo-Inyang, and suspended the chairman, Local Government Service Commission in the state, Valentine Attah.

The state government accused Attah of “unauthorised” recruitment of persons into the state civil service.

“I can tell you this, the governor is going to clean up a lot of mess in this state and put the state back on the path of rebirth. It’s not going to be business as usual; appointments will be given strictly on merit,” a senior government official told newsmen, a few days before the suspension of Attah and the sacking of the commissioner.