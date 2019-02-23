



Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its improved electoral process in the 2019 general elections.

Emmanuel made the commendation after casting his vote in Awa Ward 1, Unit 1, in Onna LGA on Saturday.

However, the governor said the level of intimidation from security personnel was unbearable.

He said people in the state, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters were being intimidated and harassed.

“I urge security officers to maintain peace because Nigeria is a peaceful country and we have adequate rule of law. And if they don’t obey, we will challenge it in the law court. They should stay off intimidations.

“The level of intimidation in Akwa Ibom is unbearable. People are being intimidated and harassed.

“If you go to their police cell now, it is filled with PDP supporters, l don’t know whether they have a cell that can take the 2.1 million voters in the state because they all belong to one political party.

“So if they can arrest the 2.1million, that’s when the elections will be thwarted,” Emmanuel said.

The governor condemned the arrest of his Senior Special Assistant on security, Capt. Iniobong Ekong, by the army.

He said that if his aide had any question to answer, the police should have been the one to question him and not the army.

“You cannot have a perfect process because the card readers are man made, but the readers are authentic. Its just the issue of authentication of finger print, which I hope will be promptly rectified to avoid delaying the process.

“The corps members are well trained but the machines can fail because they are man made.

“Not that he was picked, I think he was tricked into the army barracks and just kept there.

“I don’t know what they think one man can do. This is just one human being and we are ready for the election.

“If he has any issue, I think it is just the police that should have questioned him but why invite him to Six Division, not even the 2 Brigade that is in the state.

“I doubt the genuineness of such detention. I just don’t want to pre-empt until we check with the army,” he said..