Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said he would ensure that the state competes stiffly with Lagos in terms of attracting direct foreign investment (FDI) within the next four years of his administration.

Emmanuel, who stated this while delivering his speech after been sworn in for a second term by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Godwin Abraham at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, boasted that Akwa Ibom already occupies the second position after Lagos in terms of FDI.

Speaking on his second term agenda christened: ”Completion Agenda”, the governor promised to redouble and surpass his first achievements in the areas of industrialization, aviation development, agriculture and human capacity development.

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Human Capacity Development, Agriculture, education, rural and riverine area development among others.

Emmanuel specifically promised to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of the country by making the Ibom Industrial City and the Ibom Deep Seaport the signature projects of his second term industrialization agenda.

He said 16 industries were established during his first term, adding that some of the industries are at various levels of completion and operation.

”One of the key drivers of economy the world over is the provision of modern infrastructural facilities. We will pursue this policy with messianic zeal. In my First Term, we were able to construct over 1000 kilometres of road across the State and opened up the hinterlands for free -flow of goods and services.

”We will surpass this achievement with emphasis on commercially- viable roads. We will continue to invest heavily in the power sector, well aware of the importance of having steady electricity supply in our industrialization agenda. We hope to work towards having power for all in our Completion Agenda.

”Education, agriculture and human capacity development will receive the needed boost in my Second Term. The reason developed world keeps inventing the wheels of their development lies in the huge resources they spend on human capacity development”, he said.

Emmanuel said, ”The Akwa Ibom child has all it takes to take on the best in the world; we have seen such manifest already. We will not relent in this drive for excellence. Our youths have already arisen to the faith of greatness, in tandem with our Dakkada philosophy and we will strive even harder to ensure that we encourage the new attitude and mind-set predicated on an entrepreneurial spirit.

”Agriculture will continue to receive the needed boost in my Second Term. We will continue to ensure that staple food items are made available and at affordable price for our people. We will encourage the investments in agro-allied industries as a way of generating employment opportunities and wealth creation”.

On healthcare, the governor said, ”We have achieved a lot already in my First Term in the health-care delivery sector. In my Completion Agenda, we will continue to rehabilitate hospitals and procure and distribute health care equipment to our hospitals. We will continue to train and expose our medical practitioners and bring their expertise to be at par with their counterparts elsewhere.

”We will do this, as a strategic way to reduce rural-urban migration. In our determined efforts to open up our land, air and sea to aid our industrialization agenda, the Ibom Airline and other investments in aviation will continue to receive great attention.

”Sports, tourism and information technology will continue to form the building blocks of our development as well as housing, women empowerment and social welfare services. We will continue to partner with the vision of Her Excellency, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel’s Signature Pet project FEYReP in providing services to the poor, the needy and the vulnerable in our society.

”We will continue to ensure that we enjoy peace and security in this State which has already been nationally acknowledged. Our zero-tolerance for criminal tendencies will remain in force. We will continue to foster close working relationships and partnerships with our security agencies,” he said.