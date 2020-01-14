<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Supreme Court declared governor-elect of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will make a triumphant return to Owerri, Imo state to take over from ousted governor Emeka Ihedioha.

According to his spokesperson, Declan Emelumba, Uzodinma will address the people of the state.





“He has better plans for the people of the state. He is experienced and the state is in for good things,” Emelumba told newsmen.

Emelumba said Ihedioha’s Peoples Democratic Party has no good plans for the state and said it was commendable the Supreme Court has returned the stolen mandate to Uzodinma.