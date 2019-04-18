<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a 17-man committee to oversee preparation for his inauguration ceremony on May 29.

Sanwo-Olu approved the list nine days after directing his deputy-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to co-chair the 20-man Transition committee with Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello.

The governor-elect appointed former Director-General of he Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group (BOSICG), Tayo Ayinde, as chairman.

Also on the committee were: the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, the party’s Organising Secretary, Enilolobo Abdullahi and Lagos Island East Local Government chairman, Kamal Salam-Bashua.

Others are: Olabopo Odiachi, Taiwo Abiodun, Ayiri Oladunmaje, Funke Bucknor-Obnithe, Ajala Rasaq, Princess Obiageli Onu, Idris Aregbe, Bolaji Durojaiye, Lanre Adeyinka, Osifeko George, Onabanjo Bimbo, Olatunji Rilwan and Kappo Emmanuel.

It was gathered that Sanwo-Olu planned to certify people who worked at his disbanded campaign offices and others that contributed immensely to his victory at the poll.

A source disclosed that the governor-elect has concluded plans of issuing certificate of participation and satisfactory to directors and their deputies who worked at his BOSICG.

The source added that the issuance ceremony May start possibly before the inauguration scheduled for next month.

He said that Sanwo-Olu’s aim was to change the practice before him, by personally recognizing the immense contributions of individuals and groups that were instrumental to his victory at the party primaries and last month election.