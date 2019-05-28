<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo people have been assured that the incoming administration will tackle the governance in the state with uncommon zeal.

The state’s governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, gave the assurance yesterday in Owerri, while receiving the report of the Transition Technical Committee, TTC.

According to him, “things have really gone very bad in our dear state, Imo. The extent of institutional decay is humongous. This explains why we appointed sound technocrats and professionals to help us put together a workable blueprint that will enable us hit the ground running from May 29.”

While saying his administration will require the services of the TTC members, Ihedioha also assured the citizenry that “my administration will tackle the prevailing rot in the state with uncommon zeal.”

Continuing, Ihedioha said he understood the enormity of the task given the committee, but had no fear that they would deliver on their mandate.

“We are in a democracy and to uphold this, we must adhere strictly to the wishes of the people at all times,” Ihedioha said.

Speaking earlier, the TTC chairman, Mr. Ernest Ebi, said with what eventually happened, his committee was vindicated.

“At the commencement of our task, the committee adopted a worst case scenario attitude and from what played out in the course of our assignment, I can say that we stand vindicated,” Ebi said.