Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has barred civil servants in the state from further engagement in matters relating to processing, issuance, execution and collection of Certificates of Occupancy.

The restriction order followed the submission of a report on land matters in the state.

The governor-elect’s order was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Chibuike Onyeukwu, his media aide.

He also warned that any civil servant who flouts the order would be dealt with.

The statement reads in part: “After a calm and careful study of the report on land matters in Imo State, the governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has issued the following directives:

“That all further processing, issuance, execution and collection of Certificates of Occupancy, in respect of land within Owerri capital territory, are, hereby, suspended and put on hold, forthwith.

“That civil servants, public servants, special aides and government officials in all departments of government, whose schedule of duties touches on and concerns land matters, including, but not limited to, the registry of deeds, allocation of state land, processing, issuance, execution and delivery or release of certificates of occupancy, are to be guided and should strictly comply with the above directive.

“Any person found wanting in these directives, would have himself or herself to blame.”